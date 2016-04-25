Milky Way Over Maine's Penobscot River Captured in Stunning Photo

Astrophotographer A. Garrett Evans took this image of the Milky Way on March 12, 2016 at Sandy Point Beach in Stockton Springs, Maine.

At Sandy Point Beach in Maine, the Milky Way glowed over the still water when this stunning image was captured.

Astrophotographer A. Garrett Evans took this image on March 12 at Sandy Point Beach in Stockton Springs, Maine. Evans went to the beach with a friend both hoping to capture the Milky Way over an old pier in the Penobscot River.

"The skies were mostly clear and the temps were in the mid 30's which seemed a bit warm for this time of year, but that was welcomed," he wrote in an email to Space.com. [How to Photograph the Milky Way (Photos)]

Mars, Saturn, and Antares are the brightest objects visible in the sky in this image. They are located above and to the right of the galactic core of the Milky Way.

"The tide was going out and the water was extremely calm which created amazing reflections on the still water," Evans said.

Evans used a Canon 6D with a Nikon 14-24 @14mm with a Novoflex adapter. Camera settings were ISO 6400, f/2.8, 25 seconds each. The image was processed through Lightroom and Photoshop.

