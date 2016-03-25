Eta Carinae is one of the brightest stars in the southern sky. Records show that around 150 years ago the star underwent some event that gave it this name. Experts believe this star is a good candidate to turn into a full blown supernova. This image, captured in 1996, shed new light on the star and the nebula around it. [See more Hubble images.]
An Ill-Fated Powerhouse: Eta Carinae | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © J. Morse (Arizona State U.), K. Davidson (U. Minnesota) et al., WFPC2, HST, NASA)
