Launch Photos: Orbital ATK's Cygnus OA-6 Lights Up the Night in Dazzling Liftoff

Cygnus Cargo Ship Launches, March 22, 2016

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying Orbital ATK's robotic Cygnus cargo vessel rises off the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on March 22, 2016.

Cygnus OA-6 Cargo Launch, March 22, 2016

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying Orbital ATK's uncrewed Cygnus freighter arcs into the skies above Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on March 22, 2016.

Cygnus Cargo Spaceship Launches, March 22, 2016

Orbital ATK's robotic Cygnus cargo spaceship launches toward the International Space Station atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on March 22, 2016.

Cygnus Rises into Florida Skies

Orbital ATK's robotic Cygnus cargo spacecraft blasts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on March 22, 2016, on a mission to resupply the International Space Station.

Orbital ATK Cygnus CRS-6 Profile

This Orbital ATK graphic shows the timeline for the March 22, 2016 launch of a Cygnus spacecraft and its Atlas V booster from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Orbital ATK Cygnus Spacecraft Atop Atlas V Rocket

An Orbital ATK Cygnus spacecraft launched into space atop an Atlas V rocket on March 22, 2016 to deliver 3.5 tons of supplies to the International Space Station. See dazzling photos of the nighttime launch from Cape Canaveral, Fla. here. THIS IMAGE: Cygnus sits on top of its Atlas V rocket at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station ready for launch to the International Space Station.

Launching into Beauty

Sun sets behind the Atlas V rocket standing ready to launch Orbital ATK’s Cygnus spacecraft on its initial leg of the OA-6 cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). This image was taken on March 22, 2016, during launch preparations.

Orbital ATK Cygnus CRS-6

An Orbital ATK Cygnus cargo ship is packed inside its protective nose cone fairing for a planned March 22, 2016 launch atop an Atlas V rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The Cygnus is carrying 3.5 tons of supplies for the International Space Station.

Private Antares Rocket & Cygnus Spacecraft Explained (Infographic)

How Orbital Sciences' Antares rocket and Cygnus spacecraft service the space station. See how Orbital's Cygnus spacecraft and Antares rockets works in this infographic.

Saffire Fire Experiment Diagram

This diagram shows NASA's Saffire Experiment Module (top cover removed) to see how it will ignite a fire in space for science.

Strata 1 Tube

A view of the contents of two tubes in the Strata-1 experiment launching to the International Space Station on an Orbital ATK Cygnus.