XCOR aims to take paying passengers on a suborbital weightless hop to the edge of space.

Lynx is XCOR’s planned suborbital passenger space plane. The craft is designed to use conventional kerosene fuel, take off and land on a standard airport runway and make up to four flights per day.

Lynx carries a pilot and one passenger to an altitude of about 62 miles (100 kilometers), where they experience about 5 minutes of weightlessness.