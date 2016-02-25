Photos: Hunting Meteorites from Florida Fireball in Osceola

AMS Trajectory & Doppler Weather Radar Return

AMS, Marc Fries & Rob Matson

On. Jan. 24, 2016 a fireball streaked over parts of Florida and left a trail of meteorites around the Osceola region. The American Meteorite Society's Mike Hankey and colleagues went hunting for those meteorites, and were not disappointed. See photos from their successful meteorite hunt here, courtesy of Hankey and the AMS. HERE: AMS's fireball trajectory intersects with meteor cloud in hunt for meteorites that fell to Earth in Florida on Jan. 24, 2016.

Florida Fireball Radar Signatures

Marc Fries

Composite of radar signatures of falling meteorites from the Jan. 24, 2016, Florida fireball. The red line is the approximate ground track of the falling meteor, traveling from the northeast toward the southwest.

Sunset Over Osceola National Forest

Mike Hankey

Sunset over Osceola National Forest in Florida

Mud on car during hunt for meteorites that fell to Earth in Florida on Jan. 24, 2016.

Mike Hankey

Mud on car during hunt for meteorites that fell to Earth in Florida on Jan. 24, 2016.

First Osceola Meteorite Found – Jan 31st, 2016

Mike Hankey

First Osceola meteorite found on Jan 31st, 2016.

Daytime Fireball Meteorite

Mike Hankey

The first meteorite found during a hunt for pieces of the object that caused a daytime fireball over Florida on Jan. 24, 2016.

Second Osceola Meteorite Find – 18.5 Grams

Larry Atkins

Second Osceola meteorite found at 18.5 grams during the hunt for meteorites that fell to Earth in Florida on Jan. 24, 2016.

Second Osceola Meteorite Find – 18.5 Grams Close Up

Larry Atkins

Second Osceola meteorite found at 18.5 grams during the hunt for meteorites that fell to Earth in Florida on Jan. 24, 2016.

Third Osceola Meteorite Find

Laura Atkins

Third Osceola Meteorite find during the hunt for meteorites that fell to Earth in Florida on Jan. 24, 2016.

Third Osceola Meteorite Find Close Up

Laura Atkins

Third Osceola Meteorite find during the hunt for meteorites that fell to Earth in Florida on Jan. 24, 2016.

Fourth Osceola Meteorite Find – 42.5 Grams

Larry Atkins

Fourth Osceola Meteorite find at 42.5 grams during the hunt for meteorites that fell to Earth in Florida on Jan. 24, 2016.