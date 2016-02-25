Photos: Hunting Meteorites from Florida Fireball in Osceola

AMS Trajectory & Doppler Weather Radar Return
On. Jan. 24, 2016 a fireball streaked over parts of Florida and left a trail of meteorites around the Osceola region. The American Meteorite Society's Mike Hankey and colleagues went hunting for those meteorites, and were not disappointed. See photos from their successful meteorite hunt here, courtesy of Hankey and the AMS. HERE: AMS's fireball trajectory intersects with meteor cloud in hunt for meteorites that fell to Earth in Florida on Jan. 24, 2016.
Florida Fireball Radar Signatures
Composite of radar signatures of falling meteorites from the Jan. 24, 2016, Florida fireball. The red line is the approximate ground track of the falling meteor, traveling from the northeast toward the southwest.
Sunset Over Osceola National Forest
Sunset over Osceola National Forest in Florida
Mud on car during hunt for meteorites that fell to Earth in Florida on Jan. 24, 2016.
First Osceola Meteorite Found – Jan 31st, 2016
First Osceola meteorite found on Jan 31st, 2016.
Daytime Fireball Meteorite
Second Osceola Meteorite Find – 18.5 Grams
Second Osceola meteorite found at 18.5 grams during the hunt for meteorites that fell to Earth in Florida on Jan. 24, 2016.
Second Osceola Meteorite Find – 18.5 Grams Close Up
Third Osceola Meteorite Find
Third Osceola Meteorite find during the hunt for meteorites that fell to Earth in Florida on Jan. 24, 2016.
Third Osceola Meteorite Find Close Up
Fourth Osceola Meteorite Find – 42.5 Grams
Fourth Osceola Meteorite find at 42.5 grams during the hunt for meteorites that fell to Earth in Florida on Jan. 24, 2016.