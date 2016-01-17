SpaceX Photos: Jason-3 Satellite Launch and Falcon 9 Rocket Landing

Jason-3 Satellite Launch: NASA Photo

NASA/Bill Ingalls

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soars into space carrying the Jason-3 ocean-mapping satellite during a launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Jan. 17, 2016.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Trying to Land on Drone Ship

SpaceX Twitter

The first stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket comes down for a landing on a "droneship" in the Pacific Ocean on Jan. 17, 2016. The booster landed softly, but one of its legs didn't latch well and the rocket stage ended up falling over and exploding.

Falcon 9 Rocket Tips Over on Droneship

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket tips over during a landing attempt on the droneship Just Read The Instructions on Jan. 17, 2016.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Landing Explosion

In this still image from a video, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stage explodes on the droneship Just Read The Instructions during a landing attempt at sea on Jan. 17, 2016 after a successful satellite launch.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket on Drone Ship

Elon Musk Twitter

The first stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is seen here lying on its side on the drone ship "Just Read the Instructions" after a near-miss landing attempt on Jan. 17, 2016.

Mission: Jason-3

NASA/Kim Shiflett

On Jan. 17, 2015, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket and the Jason-3 ocean-mapping satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, while also attempting a rocket landing.

Jason-3 Satellite Concept

NASA

An artist's depiction of the Jason-3 ocean-monitoring satellite in orbit above Earth.

Inside SpaceX's Risky Fly-back Booster Rocket Landing (Infographic)

By Karl Tate, Infographics Artist

In a first for space flight, SpaceX will attempt to fly its Falcon 9 booster rocket to a safe landing aboard an offshore platform. See how SpaceX's rocket landing tests work in this Space.com infographic.

SpaceX Jason-3 Launch on Falcon 9

NOAA

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches through thick fog carrying the Jason-3 ocean-mapping satellite into orbit from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Jan. 17, 2016.

SpaceX's 'Drone Ship' Landing Pad at Sea

SpaceX

SpaceX's robotic landing-pad ship "Just Read the Instructions" at sea ahead of a planned Jan. 17, 2016 reusable-rocket test.

Jason-3 Launch in Infrared

NASA TV

An infrared view of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launching the Jason-3 satellite into orbit.