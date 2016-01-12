'The Martian' Launches Onto DVD, Blu-Ray

Scene from "The Martian," which came out on DVD and Blu-ray on Jan. 12, 2016.

You can start planning a potato meal in front of the TV now, because "The Martian" has arrived on DVD, Blu-ray and digital HD.

The home-media release of the movie — a fictional story about a NASA astronaut stranded on Mars — comes just days after the film won big at the Golden Globe Awards. "The Martian" took home Golden Globes for Best Picture and Best Actor, both in the comedy/musical category.

"During a mission to Mars, American astronaut Mark Watney (played by Academy Award winner Matt Damon) is presumed dead and left behind. But Watney is still alive," a press release from 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment reads. "Against all odds, he must find a way to contact Earth in the hope that scientists can devise a rescue plan to bring him home." [Take a peak at the 'The Martian' Blu-ray Bonus Features]

Blu-ray and digital HD buyers will also get 90 minutes of special features, including — slight spoiler alert here — a "documentary" following the rescue seven years after it occurs in the story. The documentary features "The Martian" co-stars Jeff Daniels, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sean Bean.

Viewers can also enjoy five theatrical "in-world" pieces and special features about the casting, costumes, writing and direction of the film. The release also has a gag reel and production gallery.

"The Martian" is based on the best-selling novel of the same name, written by first-time author Andy Weir. He is working on a new sci-fi novel called "Zhek" that involves aliens and faster-than-light travel, he said in an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit last year.

"The Martian," which was released in theaters in early October, is director Ridley Scott's "highest-grossing film ever," said 20th Century Fox. As of Sunday (Jan. 10), the movie had grossed more than $595 million worldwide in sales, according to the website Box Office Mojo. "The Martian" is still playing in select theaters.

Ridley Scott's epic space film "The Martian" showcases a lot of space hardware derived from actual NASA plans for interplanetary travel. See the spaceships of "The Martian" explained here (Image credit: by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)

