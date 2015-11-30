Immense Cloud Bubbles with Hydrogen and Infant Stars | Space Wallpaper

A cosmic cloud some 2700 light-years away has caught the attention of astronomers at the Herschel space observatory. At the heart of this mass lights flash and ripple outward from bubbles of ionized hydrogen. The superheated gases are linked to newborn stars clustered together at the center of the spectacular sight. [See more space clouds.]

Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

