Several impact craters surround and intersect the Schiaparelli basin on Mars, named for Italian astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli. Known for observing features on Mars he called 'canali' that we now know were apparitions originating from his poor telescope, Schiaparelli also has a craft heading to the Red Planet in his namesake. [Read more about the ExoMars 2016 Mission.]
On the Edge at Schiaparelli Crater | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/DLR/FU Berlin, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO)
