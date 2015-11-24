On the Edge at Schiaparelli Crater | Space Wallpaper

The Schiaparelli basin on Mars, named for an Italian astronomer, is surrounded by many impact craters and several of them intersect the northwester rim of the feature. (Image: © ESA/DLR/FU Berlin, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO)

Several impact craters surround and intersect the Schiaparelli basin on Mars, named for Italian astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli. Known for observing features on Mars he called 'canali' that we now know were apparitions originating from his poor telescope, Schiaparelli also has a craft heading to the Red Planet in his namesake. [Read more about the ExoMars 2016 Mission.] Wallpapers Standard

