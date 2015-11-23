The Kip Thorne Award: Your Vote Wanted for the Best Science on Film

Scene from "The Martian," which was released in October 2015.

If you loved the movie "The Martian," here's your chance to show it.

"The Martian," which stars Matt Damon as a NASA astronaut stranded and presumed dead on the Red Planet, is up for Raw Science's 2015 Kip Thorne Gravity Award for the best depiction of a scientific principle in film. (The award is named for renowned physicist Kip Thorne, who won the initial one last year for the representation of gravity in the sci-fi epic "Interstellar.")

"The Martian" is up for its treatment of botany, and it faces two competitors: "Inside Out" (for its depiction of psychology) and "Ex Machina" (artificial intelligence). You can vote for your favorite at Raw Science's website here: http://www.rawscience.tv/raw-science-film-festival-2015-who-should-win-the-kip-thorne-gravity-award/

Raw Science will also host its second annual film festival early next month, to celebrate the best of science-oriented movies of 2015. The festival, which features fiction and non-fiction films created by a wide range of auteurs from students to Hollywood veterans, will take place Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 at the USC Institute of Creative Technologies in Playa Vista, California.

