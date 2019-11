The navigation camera on Rosetta captured this image of Comet 67P tumbling through space. (Image: © ESA/Rosetta/NAVCAM – CC BY-SA IGO 3.0)

The navigation camera on Rosetta captured this image of Comet 67P\Churyumov-Gerasimenko tumbling through space with gases escaping the larger lobe with an unnatural glow. [Read more about Comet 67P.] Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200