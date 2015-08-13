Amazing Perseid Meteor Shower Photos of 2015

An Excellent Year for Perseids

The 2015 Perseid meteor shower reached its peak on Aug. 12 and 13, offering a dazzling display for skywatchers with clear weather to see it. See photos of the Perseids here by skywatchers. HERE: Photographer Chris Bakley captured this photo of a Persied meteor streaking over Cape May, New Jersey during the Perseid meteor shower's peak on Aug. 12, 2015."Best meteor shower in years!" he exclaimed.



2015 Perseid Meteor Over West Virginia

Jennifer Rose Lane

Astrophotographer Jennifer Rose Lane sent in a photo of a Perseid meteor streaking over West Virginia, on Aug. 14, 2015.

Meteor Over Lebanon

Astrophotographer Mahdi Skafi sent in a photo of a meteor streaking over Lebanon. Image submitted Aug. 13, 2015.

2015 Perseid Meteors Over Georgia

Greg Hogan

Astrophotographer Greg Hogan caught a swarm of Perseid meterors over the woods of Georgia on August 13, 2015. He writes in an email mesage to Space.com: "Sometimes you take a leap of faith and wake your 5-year old and 7-year old sons up form their deep slumber at 2am in the morning to bring them deep into the dark woods to show them a beautiful display of the universe. Last night I did exactly that, and it paid off."

2015 Perseid Meteors Over New Hampshire

Astrophotographer Garrett Evans sent in a composite image of 21 shots showing Perseid meteors flying over Muster Field Farm in Sutton, New Hampshire, on the evening of Aug. 12-13, 2015.

2015 Perseid Meteors Near Las Vegas

Astrophotographer Tyler Leavitt sent in an image of a Perseid meteor streaking over the Nevada desert on Aug. 13, 2015. The lights of Las Vegas glow in the distance.

Perseid Meteor, Airplane and Satellite Over Wisconsin

Astrophotographer Matthew Moses sent in a photo of a Perseid meteor, a satellite, and an airplane streaking through the night sky over the Davidson willmill east of Superior, Wisconsin, taken on Aug. 12, 2015.

A Brilliant Perseid in Ohrid

Stojan Stojanovski, Kristijan Gjoreski, Igor Nastoski / Ohrid Astronomy Association

A brilliant Perseid meteor streaks over Ohrid, Macedonia in this stunning photo captured by amateur astronomers Stojan Stojanovski, Kristijan Gjoreski and Igor Nastoski with the Ohrid Astronomy Association during the Perseid meteor shower peak on Aug. 12-13, 2015.

Perseids Over Lake Jocassee

Photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan captured this stunning view of a Perseid meteor streaking across the sky near Lake Jocassee in South Carolina on Aug. 12, 2015 during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. Says Manievannan: " I am trying to capture the mood of the night with this shot as

Perseid Streak Over Ohrid

Stojan Stojanovski, Kristijan Gjoreski, Igor Nastoski / Ohrid Astronomy Association

A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky with the Milky Way in the background in this amazing view captured by astronomers Stojan Stojanovski, Kristijan Gjoreski and Igor Nastoski with the Ohrid Astronomy Association in Ohrid, Macedonia. They took the image during the Aug. 12-13, 2015 peak of the Perseids.

Perseid Meteor and Andromeda Galaxy

A dazzling green Perseid meteor streaks across the sky with the Andromeda galaxy in the background in this photo captured by photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan near Lake Jocassee, South Carolina during the Aug. 12, 2015 peak of the Perseid meteor shower. "It's a single exposure shot which I was after for the past 2 nights of Perseids to capture my perception of our own Milky Way Galaxy's meteor facing off with the neighboring galaxy Andromeda to showcase who's the most powerful and the beautiful in the sky," Manievannan said.