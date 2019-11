This artist's illustration depicts a possible appearance of the planet Kepler-452b, the first near-Earth-size world discovered in the habitable zone of star similar to our sun. (Image: © NASA Ames/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle)

This stunning space wallpaper shows the possible appearance of the planet Kepler-452b, the first near-Earth-size world discovered in the habitable zone of star similar to our sun.

