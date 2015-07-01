How to Find Pluto in the Night Sky: July 1

This chart shows Pluto’s position this week as seen at 1 a.m. EDT in binoculars.

On July 14, a NASA space probe will make a close flyby of Pluto and send back unprecedented images and data from its surface.

In anticipation of the New Horizons flyby , this sky chart can help you find Pluto in the night sky (with the assistance of a high power telescope).

The first chart shows the positions of Pluto and New Horizons relative to three bright stars in Sagittarius, Omicron, Xi1 and Xi2.

The second chart shows Pluto's position as seen through a high power telescope eyepiece with a field of view of 15 arc minutes. Pluto is moving from left to right. The first dot (labeled "Pluto") shows its position at 2 a.m. EDT (0600 GMT) on Thursday (July 2), and the remaining dots show its position at the same time through the morning of July 8.

The position of the New Horizons probe is also shown in the chart, and the chart shows how it is zeroing in on Pluto. Of course, New Horizons is too small and far away to be visible even in the largest telescopes, but it's interesting to see how close it is getting.

This chart shows Pluto’s position this week as seen at 1 a.m. EDT in a high power eyepiece. (Image credit: Starry Night Software

New Horizons is the first probe to study Pluto up close, and no telescopes currently in operation can resolve the dim, distant dwarf planet well enough to get a good look at its surface features and composition. New Horizons' most recent images of Pluto and its five moons are already beginning to reveal never-before-seen details of this strange system.

After New Horizons passes by Pluto, the spacecraft will travel deeper into the Kuiper belt, a region of icy bodies beyond Neptune, where it may select another object to study. Only four other space probes have ever traveled into that distant region.