Watch WIRED Smash an Epic LEGO Star Destroyer & Trek Alum Explain 'Star Wars'

To celebrate "Star Wars" day today (May 4), the folks at Wired put together (and then shattered) a truly epic LEGO Super Star Destroyer and filmed the bricktacular carnage in this awesome slow-motion video. "What better way to celebrate the upcooming Star Wars Day than by watching a Super Star Destroyer shatter in slow-motion?" Wired wrote in a caption for the video posted on its Battle Damage series. The title: Episide XV: A New Smash.

"In celebration of May the 4th, we spent 16 hours building an $800 LEGO Super Star Destroyer set ... so we could do THIS to it," read the appropriately "Star Wars"-esque scroll in the Battle Damage video. (Go ahead and watch it again. I'll wait). What follows is a one-minute video of the Star Destroyer crumbling into pieces, as minifigures fly out of its miniature bridge (sorry Darth Vader). As a father to a die-hard 6-year-old LEGO fan, watching the Battle Damage video is both awesome and heartbreaking, especially after knowing how long it takes to put such a huge set together in the first place! (It took my daughter and I nearly 12 hours over three days to build Benny's spaceship from The LEGO Movie after all. But hats off to Battle Damage for making the sacrfice for May the 4th!

Meanwhile, "Star Trek: Voyager" alum Tim Russ (who portayed the Vulcan Tuvok for those unaware) gives a completely hilarious, yet totally logical, explanation of "Star Wars" in a video by Pocketwatch, courtesy of Laughing Squid, which you can - and SHOULD - watch here.

I would watch Russ' version of "The Star Wars." In fact, I'd watch it twice.

Now if you're not as well-versed in "Star Wars" lore as Tim Russ, you can get caught up online with the "Star Wars" Digital Movie Collection, which became available for streaming for the first time on April 1. You might even want to search the hyperspace sales for everything "Star Wars". But if you're a die-hard "Star Trek" fan, you'll have to wait until September to celebrate its origins.

May the Fourth (and the Force) be with you all!

