SpaceX's Dragon Spaceship Pad Abort Test in Photos

SpaceX's Dragon crew vehicle: ready for launch

NASA TV/Space.com

SpaceX's Dragon crew capsule on Cape Canaveral's Launch Complex 40, just before a successful test of the launch escape system on May 6, 2015.

SpaceX's Dragon crew vehicle waiting for launch

NASA TV/Space.com

SpaceX's Dragon crew capsule awaits a test of the launch escape system at Cape Canaveral's Launch Complex 40 on May 6, 2015.

Dragon escape test launch

NASA TV/Space.com

SpaceX's Dragon crew capsule launched from Cape Canaveral's Launch Complex 40 during a successful test of the launch escape system on May 6, 2015.

Dragon capsule parachutes back to Earth

SpaceX's Dragon crew capsule safely parachuted back to Earth after a successful test of the launch escape system on May 6, 2015.

Dragon splashdown

NASA TV/Space.com

SpaceX's Dragon crew capsule splashed down in the ocean off the coast of Florida after a successful test of the launch escape system on May 6, 2015..

SpaceX's Dragon crew capsule after test

NASA TV/Space.com

SpaceX's Dragon crew capsule awaited rescue in the ocean off the coast of Florida after a successful test of the launch escape system on May 6, 2015.

SpaceX’s Dragon Pad Abort Test Vehicle

SpaceX

The private spaceflight company SpaceX will launch a pad abort test on May 6, 2015 to test the launch escape system on its manned Dragon spaceship. See the mission in photos here. HERE: SpaceX technicians work on the Dragon vehicle that will undergo a key "pad abort test."

Crew Dragon Capsule on a Platform

NASA/Jim Grossman

SpaceX's Crew Dragon is on a platform above the launch pad ahead of the Pad Abort Test scheduled for May 6, 2015, at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Crew Dragon Capsule in the Distance

NASA

SpaceX's Crew Dragon sits on a platform above the launch pad in the distance ahead of the Pad Abort Test scheduled for May 6, 2015, at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Photojournalists at Pad Abort Test

NASA/Jim Grossman

Photojournalists set up cameras at Cape Canaveral, Florida, to image a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft during its Pad Abort Test scheduled for May 6, 2015.

Crew Dragon Capsule and Photojournalist

NASA/Jim Grossman

A photojournalist sets up a camera at Cape Canaveral, Florida, to image a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft during its Pad Abort Test scheduled for May 6, 2015.