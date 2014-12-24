Macy's Takes Window Shoppers on Cosmic Christmas Journey in NYC

A Christmas tradition in New York City has taken on a decidedly cosmic twist at Macy's.

Macy's famous holiday window display for 2014 follows the life of a child named Alex on a trip through the solar system on Santa's interplanetary sleigh. Alex flies by Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, and he even zooms past an astronaut on the moon during his Christmas journey through the universe.

Astrophysicist and "Cosmos" reboot host Neil deGrasse Tyson posted pictures on Twitter as he toured the Macy's windows on Dec. 23. "My Room looked something like this at his age," Tyson wrote on Twitter Tuesday (Dec. 23). "Kudos this season to @Macys Cosmic [Christmas Windows]." Read through all of Tyson's tweets here: https://twitter.com/neiltyson, and scroll down to see more images:

