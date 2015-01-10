Photos: SpaceX's Falcon 9 Reusable Rocket Test & Dragon Cargo Launch

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket are seen in the horizontal position ahead of a planned Jan. 10, 2015 launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

SpaceX's Dragon & Reusable Rocket

SpaceX will attempt the first-ever ocean platform landing of reusable rocket stage during the Jan. 6, 2015 launch of its Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo ship. See photos from the mission here.

Liftoff!

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launches from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Jan. 10, 2014, sending the company's unmanned Dragon cargo capsule toward the International Space Station for NASA. Read the full story here.

SpaceX Dragon in Orbit: CRS-5

SpaceX's fifth Dragon cargo ship for NASA separates from its Falcon 9 rocket after successfully launching into orbit on Jan. 10, 2014. The spacecraft will arrive at the International Space Station with supplies on Monday, Jan. 12, 2015. Read the full story here.

SpaceX's Epic Fly-back Booster Rocket Landing Explained

By Karl Tate, Infographics Artist

In a first for space flight, SpaceX will attempt to fly its Falcon 9 booster rocket to a safe landing aboard an offshore platform. See the full infographic here.

SpaceX's Drone Spaceport Ship

On Jan. 5, 2015, SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted this photo of the "autonomous spaceport drone ship" that will serve as a rocket landing platform in the Atlantic Ocean. SpaceX will try to land the first stage of its Falcon 9 rocket on the ship on Jan. 6, 2015.

SpaceX CRS-5 Logo

SpaceX's CRS-5 mission is scheduled to launch on Jan. 6, 2014, from Cape Canaveral Air Forcce Station in Florida.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Fins

Four hypersonic grid fins on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will assist in precision landing.

SpaceX's 'Autonomous Spaceport Drone Ship'

SpaceX's "autonomous spaceport drone ship" measures 300 by 170 feet (91 by 52 meters) with its "wings" extended.

T-60 to Launch

On Jan. 6, 2015, SpaceX tweeted this photo of their Falcon 9 rocket on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, 60 minutes before the scheduled launch of the CRS-5 mission to the International Space Station.

International Space Station Flies Overhead Before SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch

On the morning of Jan. 6, 2015, NASA's long range cameras caught the International Space Station flying overhead shortly before the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 on the Launch Pad

On Jan 6, 2015, SpaceX tweeted this photo of its Falcon 9 rocket awaiting immiment launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a mission to the International Space Station.