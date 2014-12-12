Photos: Spectacular Color Maps of Saturn's Moons by Cassini

Mimas, the Death Star Moon

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Lunar and Planetary Institute

NASA's Cassini spacecraft continues to amaze scientists with its amazing views of Saturn and its moons. In 2014, scientists released Cassini's best maps yet of Saturn's most mysterious moons like Mimas (shown here), Enceladus, Tethys, Iapetus, Rhea and Dione. Check out the amazing maps in this Space.com gallery.

Mimas Hemispheres

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Lunar and Planetary Institute

The hemispheres of Mimas are revealed in super detail in this view from NASA's Cassini. NASA's Cassini spacecraft took the images making up these new mosaics of Saturn's moon Mimas during the vehicle's first ten years exploring the Saturn system. Read the Full Story.

Mimas Polar Views

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Lunar and Planetary Institute

These two maps from NASA's Cassini spacecraft show polar views of the Saturn moon Mimas. NASA's Cassini spacecraft took the images making up these new mosaics of Saturn's moon Mimas during the vehicle's first ten years exploring the Saturn system. Read the Full Story.

2014 Map of Enceladus

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Lunar and Planetary Institute

NASA's Cassini spacecraft took the images making up this new mosaic of Saturn's moon Enceladus during the vehicle's first ten years exploring the Saturn system. Read the Full Story.

Enceladus Hemispheres

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Lunar and Planetary Institute

The twin maps here show the two hemispheres of Saturn's icy moon Enceladus. NASA's Cassini spacecraft took the images making up these new mosaics of Saturn's moon Enceladus during the vehicle's first ten years exploring the Saturn system. Read the Full Story.

Enceladus Polar Views

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Lunar and Planetary Institute

These Cassini maps offer a detailed view of the north and south poles of Enceladus. NASA's Cassini spacecraft took the images making up these new mosaics of Saturn's moon Enceladus during the vehicle's first ten years exploring the Saturn system. Read the Full Story.

2014 Map of Tethys

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Lunar and Planetary Institute

NASA's Cassini spacecraft took the images making up this new mosaic of Saturn's moon Tethys during the vehicle's first ten years exploring the Saturn system. Read the Full Story.

Tethys Hemispheres

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Lunar and Planetary Institute

The hemispheres of Tethys, as seen by Cassini. NASA's Cassini spacecraft took the images making up these new mosaics of Saturn's moon Tethys during the vehicle's first ten years exploring the Saturn system. Read the Full Story.

Tethys Polar Views

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Lunar and Planetary Institute

The north and south poles of the icy moon Tethys take center stage in these views. NASA's Cassini spacecraft took the images making up these new mosaics of Saturn's moon Tethys during the vehicle's first ten years exploring the Saturn system. Read the Full Story.

2014 Map of Dione

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Lunar and Planetary Institute

NASA's Cassini spacecraft took the images making up this new mosaic of Saturn's moon Dione during the vehicle's first ten years exploring the Saturn system. Read the Full Story.

Dione Hemispheres

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Lunar and Planetary Institu

The mysterious hemispheres of Saturn's moon Dione are featured here. NASA's Cassini spacecraft took the images making up these new mosaics of Saturn's moon Dione during the vehicle's first ten years exploring the Saturn system. Read the Full Story.