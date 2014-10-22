This space wallpaper of Abell 2744 is the first to come from Hubble's Frontier Fields observing programme. Abell 2744, nicknamed Pandora's Cluster, is thought to have a very violent history, having formed from a cosmic pile-up of multiple galaxy clusters.
Pandora's Cluster | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA, ESA, H. Teplitz and M. Rafelski (IPAC/Caltech), A. Koekemoer (STScI), R. Windhorst (Arizona State University), and Z. Levay (STScI))
