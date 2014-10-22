Trending

Pandora's Cluster | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Pandoras Cluster 1920
This space wallpaper of Abell 2744 is the first to come from Hubble's Frontier Fields observing programme.
(Image: © NASA, ESA, H. Teplitz and M. Rafelski (IPAC/Caltech), A. Koekemoer (STScI), R. Windhorst (Arizona State University), and Z. Levay (STScI))

This space wallpaper of Abell 2744 is the first to come from Hubble's Frontier Fields observing programme. Abell 2744, nicknamed Pandora's Cluster, is thought to have a very violent history, having formed from a cosmic pile-up of multiple galaxy clusters.

