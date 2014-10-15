Trending

Emu in the Sky | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Magellanic Clouds Over Paranal 1920
In this space wallpaper, sitting atop Cerro Paranal high above the Atacama Desert in Chile, two of the Very Large Telescope's Unit Telescopes quietly bask in the starlight, observing the Milky Way as it arches over ESO's Paranal Observatory. By contrast, the dark Coalsack Nebula can be seen as an obscuring smudge across the Milky Way, resembling a giant cosmic thumbprint above the telescope on the left.

