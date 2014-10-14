Trending

Wild Duck Cluster | Space Wallpaper

Wild Duck Cluster 1920
The Wide Field Imager (WFI) on the MPG/ESO 2.2-metre telescope at the La Silla Observatory in Chile took this space wallpaper of the open Wild Duck Cluster, Messier 11, or NGC 6705.
(Image: © ESO)

The Wide Field Imager (WFI) on the MPG/ESO 2.2-metre telescope at the La Silla Observatory in Chile took this space wallpaper of the open Wild Duck Cluster, Messier 11, or NGC 6705. The blue stars in the centre of the image are the young, hot stars of the cluster. The surrounding redder stars are older, cooler background stars.

