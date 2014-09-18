See Jeff Bezos Unveil Blue Origin's New Rocket Engine (Video)

A model of Blue Origin's BE-4 rocket engine is seen on display, Sept. 17, 2014, at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.

The secretive private spaceflight company Blue Origin and the launch provider United Launch Alliance announced Wednesday (Sept. 17) that they're teaming up on a new rocket engine venture. Today, you can watch the joint news conference about the partnership online.

The 29-minute video shows Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Blue Origin and Amazon.com, and Tory Bruno, president and CEO of ULA, announcing that the two companies are joining forces to develop Blue Origin's BE-4 liquid rocket engine for use on ULA's next generation of launchers. At the moment, ULA uses Russian-built RD-180 engines to power its Atlas 5 rockets, but in the future, they hope to use the American-made BE-4 engines to get satellites and other payloads to space. Watch the full video below:

