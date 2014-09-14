Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – Sept. 14, 2014

Water Ice Clouds, Mars Probes and More

Last week astronomers detected water ice clouds outside of our solar system and Mars is about to have some company. See the best stories from the week here.



FIRST STOP: Sun Unleashes Major Solar Flare at Earth

Sun Unleashes Major Solar Flare at Earth

Sept. 10 - A big storm erupted on the sun today (Sept. 10), and Earth was in the crosshairs.



NEXT: NASA's Curiosity Rover on Mars Arrives at Mountain Destination

NASA's Curiosity Rover on Mars Arrives at Mountain Destination

Sept. 11 - After two years of driving and drilling on Mars, NASA's Curiosity rover has reached its 'far frontier': the base of a giant Martian mountain.



NEXT: Touchdown! US-Russian Space Station Crew Returns to Earth

Touchdown! US-Russian Space Station Crew Returns to Earth

Sept. 10 - Three spaceflyers touched down on the steppes of Kazakhstan tonight, bringing an end to their six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.



NEXT: Discovery! First Water Ice Clouds Found Beyond Our Solar System

Discovery! First Water Ice Clouds Found Beyond Our Solar System

Sept. 12 - For the first time, astronomers have detected water ice clouds, like the ones that shroud Earth, around a dim celestial body outside of our solar system.



NEXT: Nicaragua Meteorite Impact Theory May Be Meteor-wrong

Nicaragua Meteorite Impact Theory May Be Meteor-wrong

Sept. 8 - Nicaraguan officials say a meteorite gouged out a crater near the nation's capital city over the weekend, but scientists aren't so sure.



NEXT: Astronaut Frank Culbertson Reflects on Seeing 9/11 Attacks from Space

Astronaut Frank Culbertson Reflects on Seeing 9/11 Attacks from Space

Sept. 11 - Former NASA astronaut Frank Culbertson, who was in space on Sept. 11, 2001, reflects on witnessing the attacks from orbit 13 years later.



NEXT: Mars Probes from US and India Arrive at Red Planet This Month

Mars Probes from US and India Arrive at Red Planet This Month

Sept. 11 - The planet Mars is about to have some company. Two new spacecraft, one from the United States and the other from India, are closing in on the Red Planet and poised to begin orbiting Mars by the end of this month.



NEXT: 20-Year Mystery of the Universe's Brightest Objects Solved

20-Year Mystery of the Universe's Brightest Objects Solved

Sept. 10 - A census of more than 20,000 quasars is helping astronomers understand how the strangely bright galaxies work.



NEXT: 'Curiosity' (US 2014): Mars Rover Book Excerpt

'Curiosity' (US 2014): Mars Rover Book Excerpt

Sept. 10 - An excerpt from "Curiosity," Rod Pyle's new book about NASA's $2.5 billion Mars Science Laboratory mission.



NEXT: Space Fashion Week: How Slow Factory Makes NASA Photos Into Clothes

Space Fashion Week: How Slow Factory Makes NASA Photos Into Clothes

Sept. 10 - A New York Fashion Week event will showcase a line of silk scarves artfully printed with free-to-use images taken by NASA spacecraft like the Hubble Space Telescope and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.



