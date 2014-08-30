Best Space Photos of the Week - Aug. 30, 2014

Suit Up! Final Frontier Design Launches Space Suit Experience in NYC

If you've ever wanted a taste of outer space living without ever leaving Earth, Final Frontier Design has a suit for you. [See the video here.]

Star Explosion's Beauty Revealed by Space Telescope Photo

NASA combined data from the Spitzer Space Telescope, Chandra X-Ray Observatory and ESA's XMM-Newton to produce an image of the supernova remnant Puppis A. [Read the full story here.]

Final Frontier Design: The Space Suit Experience in Photos

Based in Brooklyn, New York, the spacesuit manufacturer Final Frontier Design is developing private spacesuits for commercial spaceflight. But you don't need a rocketship to try the astronaut duds on. On Aug. 28, 2014, the company unveiled its Space Suit Experience, a service that lets customers try on a pressurized spacesuit and perform tasks for $400. [See more photos here.]

How Far, the Stars? Quasars Solve 'Seven Sisters' Star Cluster Mystery

Super-bright galaxies powered by black holes have helped astronomers come up with the most accurate distance yet to the iconic Pleiades star cluster. [Read the full story here.]

Film Students Play Starring Role in Stratospheric Balloon Launch (Video)

Film students with the New York Film Academy – Los Angeles launched a high-altitude balloon 17 miles above Earth to capture views of our planet. See how the flight went. [Read the full story here.]

Spectacular Solar Flare Erupts from the Sun (Photos, Video)

The sun kicked off this week with an explosive solar flare that, while not aimed directly at Earth, may be a hotspot to watch over the next few days. [Read the full story here.]

Proton Fusion, the Sun's Power Source, Explained (Infographic)

Inside stars like the sun, the extreme temperature rips atoms into their components: protons, neutrons and electrons. Under normal conditions, the mutual repulsion of individual protons ought to force them apart. Quantum-tunneling effects in the sun allow hot, high-speed protons to fuse into helium nuclei. This fusion reaction drives the sun’s radiance. [See the infographic here.]

NASA Satellite Sees Tropical Storm Marie from Space (Photo)

A NASA satellite has captured the once-mighty Hurricane Marie losing steam over the cool waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean. [Read the full story here.]

Firefly

Astrophotographer Zak Michaels sent in a composite image of fireflies under the sky at night taken near Vevay, Indiana on May 31, 2014. He writes in an email message to Space.com: "It is a composite image made by stacking 200 photos of the same scene and blending them to make all the fireflies visible from each photo. Another photo of the scene was used for the sky, which shows our wonderful galaxy, the Milky Way." [More photos here.]

Night in Paradise

Astrophotographer Jason Matias sent in a photo of the night sky taken at Ko Olina, Oahu, Hawaii. The sun sets over the ocean, while two shooting stars zip (faintly) overhead. Photo undated. [More photos here.]