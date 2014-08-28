Are We Living in a 2D Hologram? Photos of Laser 'Holometer' Experiment (Gallery)

Holograms and illusions

Fermilab.

An experiment designed to probe the nature of space-time could reveal whether the universe exists in three dimensions, or whether we are living in a 2D hologram.



Here, a scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) works on the so-called Holometer experiment, which will use twin laser interferometers to test whether the universe is a 2D hologram. [Read the full story.]

How it works

Fermilab.

The Holometer includes two laser interferometers in 6-inch (15 centimeters) steel tubes that measure about 130 feet (40 meters) long.



Optical systems (not shown here) “recycle” laser light to create a very steady, intense laser wave. Scientists can then measure the holographic "jitter" of the space-time the two machines share.

Discussing the project

Fermilab.

Fermilab scientist Aaron Chou (left), project manager for the Holometer experiment, and Vanderbilt University graduate student Brittany Kamai (right) examine part of the Holometer experiment.

A different view

Fermilab.

The Holometer uses twin laser interferometers to look for "holographic noise" in space-time, which will help scientists test whether the universe is a 2D hologram.

The Holometer

Fermilab.

A close-up view of the Holometer at Fermilab.