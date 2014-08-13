The Perseid Meteor Shower of 2014: Photo Gallery

2014 Perseid Meteor Over Oklahoma

Cheryl Welch

Astrophotographer Cheryl Welch took this shot of a Perseid meteor in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on Aug. 12, 2014.

2014 Perseid Meteor Over the Philippines

Joanne Q. Escober

Astrophotographer Joanne Q. Escober sent in a photo of a Perseid meteor taken from her rooftop in Marikina City, Philippines, on Aug. 13, 2014.

'4 Wishes'

Maxwell Palau/Star Dude Astronomy

Astrophotographer Maxwell Palau sent in a image of 4 Perseid meteors taken on Mt. Palomar, near San Diego, California, on Aug. 13, 2014.

2014 Perseid Meteor Over Tennessee

Jodi Totten

Astrophotographer Jodi Totten sent in a photo of a Perseid meteor taken in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, on Aug. 13, 2014.

2014 Perseid Meteor Over Macedonia

Stojan Stojanovski

Night sky photographer Stojan Stojanovski captured this photo of a Perseid meteor from Ohrid, Macedonia on Aug. 13, 2014.

Perseid Fireball

NASA

This fireball from the annual Perseid meteor shower was filmed over Chickamauga, Georgia, early Aug. 12 by NASA's All-sky Fireball Network. Watch the Video Here

Two Perseid Meteors

NASA All-Sky Fireball Network / Mash Mix: Space.com

Two Perseid meteors streak across the night sky in this video captured by NASA all-sky cameras at the agency's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala. Watch the Video.

2014 Perseid Meteor Shower Map

NASA/MSFC

This NASA graphic is a visibility map for the 2014 Perseid meteor shower around the world.

Perseid Meteor Shower Google Doodle

The Google doodle on Aug. 12, 2014 honored the peaking Perseid meteor shower.