The Perseid Meteor Shower of 2014: Photo Gallery

2014 Perseid Meteor Over Oklahoma
Astrophotographer Cheryl Welch took this shot of a Perseid meteor in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on Aug. 12, 2014.
2014 Perseid Meteor Over the Philippines
Astrophotographer Joanne Q. Escober sent in a photo of a Perseid meteor taken from her rooftop in Marikina City, Philippines, on Aug. 13, 2014.
'4 Wishes'
Astrophotographer Maxwell Palau sent in a image of 4 Perseid meteors taken on Mt. Palomar, near San Diego, California, on Aug. 13, 2014.
2014 Perseid Meteor Over Tennessee
Astrophotographer Jodi Totten sent in a photo of a Perseid meteor taken in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, on Aug. 13, 2014.
2014 Perseid Meteor Over Macedonia
Night sky photographer Stojan Stojanovski captured this photo of a Perseid meteor from Ohrid, Macedonia on Aug. 13, 2014.
Perseid Fireball
This fireball from the annual Perseid meteor shower was filmed over Chickamauga, Georgia, early Aug. 12 by NASA's All-sky Fireball Network. Watch the Video Here
Two Perseid Meteors
Two Perseid meteors streak across the night sky in this video captured by NASA all-sky cameras at the agency's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala. Watch the Video.
2014 Perseid Meteor Shower Map
This NASA graphic is a visibility map for the 2014 Perseid meteor shower around the world.
Perseid Meteor Shower Google Doodle
The Google doodle on Aug. 12, 2014 honored the peaking Perseid meteor shower.