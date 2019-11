This space wallpaper is a deep-field image obtained using the Wide Field Imager (WFI), a camera mounted on a relatively modestly sized telescope, the MPG/ESO 2.2-metre located at the La Silla Observatory, Chile. (Image: © ESO)

This space wallpaper is a deep-field image obtained using the Wide Field Imager (WFI), a camera mounted on a relatively modestly sized telescope, the MPG/ESO 2.2-metre located at the La Silla Observatory, Chile. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200