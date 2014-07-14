Photos: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launches Satellite Sextuplets

SpaceX Launches ORBCOMM Satellites

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket delivered 6 satellites in ORBCOMM's OG2 constellation to low-Earth orbit on July 14, 2014.

SpaceX Launches ORBCOMM Satellites #3

SpaceX

A split view shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching ORBCOMM satellites (left), and the view looking back at Earth (right), on July 14, 2014.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Looks Back at Earth

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket delivered 6 satellites in ORBCOMM's OG2 constellation to low-Earth orbit on July 14, 2014.

Falcon 9 Prior to Launching Orbcomm OG2 Satellites

SpaceX

SpaceX tweeted this photo of the Falcon 9 rocket vertical on the launch pad on the morning of the day it planned to launch 6 Orbcomm OG2 satellites from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 20, 2014.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Before Launching Orbcomm OG2 Satellites

SpaceX (via Twitter as @SpaceX)

On June 19, 2014, SpaceX tweeted this photo of their Falcon 9 rocket prior to a scheduled launch of Orbcomm OG2 satellites on June 20, 2014, at 6:08 pm.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Ready to Launch Orbcomm OG2 Satellites

SpaceX (via Twitter as @SpaceX)

SpaceX tweeted this photo of the Falcon 9 rocket vertical on the launch pad on the day it planned to launch 6 Orbcomm OG2 satellites from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 20, 2014.

Falcon 9 in Hangar

SpaceX

SpaceX plans to launch the ORBCOMM OG2 mission June 20, 2014, at 6:08pm ET. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 vehicle will carry the first six of a series of OG2 satellites to orbit.

SpaceX's ORBCOMM OG2 Mission 1 Patch

SpaceX

ORBCOMM OG2 Mission 1 has this design on the official SpaceX mission patch.

Nine Merlin Engines for Falcon 9 First Stage

SpaceX

The nine Merlin engines that power the Falcon 9 first stage are arranged in an Octaweb structure, with eight engines surrounding one center engine.

Falcon 9 Fairing with ORBCOMM Logo

SpaceX

The Falcon 9 fairing, shown here with the ORBCOMM logo, protects the satellite on its way to the desired orbit.

Technician Works on Falcon 9 First Stage

SpaceX

Technician working on the first stage of the two-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.