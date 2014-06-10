Gleaming Over Atacama | Space Wallpaper

This gorgeous space wallpaper, taken in the Atacama Desert in Chile, shows star trails circling the South Celestial Pole, over a cacti-dominated still landscape. (Image: © ESO/B. Tafreshi (twanight.org) )

This gorgeous space wallpaper, taken in the Atacama Desert in Chile, shows star trails circling the South Celestial Pole, over a cacti-dominated still landscape. The star trails show the apparent path of the stars in the sky as the Earth slowly rotates, and are captured by taking long-exposure shots. Wallpapers Standard

