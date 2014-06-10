This gorgeous space wallpaper, taken in the Atacama Desert in Chile, shows star trails circling the South Celestial Pole, over a cacti-dominated still landscape. The star trails show the apparent path of the stars in the sky as the Earth slowly rotates, and are captured by taking long-exposure shots.
Gleaming Over Atacama | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO/B. Tafreshi (twanight.org) )
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.