Deep Space Colors | Space Wallpaper

By Search for Life 

Hubble Ultra Deep Field 2014 - 1920
In this space wallpaper, astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have assembled a comprehensive picture of the evolving universe among the most colorful deep space images ever captured by the 24-year-old telescope.
(Image: © NASA, ESA, H. Teplitz and M. Rafelski (IPAC/Caltech), A. Koekemoer (STScI), R. Windhorst (Arizona State University), and Z. Levay (STScI))

