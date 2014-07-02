Space Station Photos: The Orbital Expedition 40/41 in Pictures

Robonaut 2 and Astronaut Swanson on the International Space Station

NASA 265B5150

Aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronaut Steve Swanson and Robonaut 2 are photographed "doing Tae Bo" together, as Swanson commented on Instagram. Photo uploaded on Sept. 10, 2014.

Astronauts to Watch World Cup Aboard Space Station

NASA (via YouTube as ReelNASA)

United States astronauts Reid Wiseman (right) and Steve Swanson (left, attempting bicycle kick) and German astronaut Alexander Gerst (center) will be cheering on their World Cup 2014 teams from some 230 miles above Earth aboard the International Space Station. Image taken from a video posted on June 11, 2014, the eve of the World Cup.

Astronauts Kick a Ball Aboard the International Station

NASA (via YouTube as ReelNASA)

United States astronaut Steve Swanson flips upside down to kick a ball at US astronaut Reid Wiseman (foreground), while German astronaut Alexander Gerst looks on in the background. They will be cheering on their World Cup 2014 teams from some 230 miles above Earth aboard the International Space Station. Image taken from a video posted on June 11, 2014, the eve of the World Cup.

Astronauts Play 'Soccer' Aboard the International Space Station

NASA (via YouTube as ReelNASA)

German astronaut Alexander Gerst (right) lunges at a ball aboard the International Space Station, keeping it from United States astronaut Steve Swanson (left). They will be cheering on their World Cup 2014 teams from some 230 miles above Earth aboard the International Space Station. Image taken from a video posted on June 11, 2014, the eve of the World Cup.

International Space Station World Cup Head Shave

From left to right: NASA's Steve Swanson, German astronaut Alexander Gerst and NASA's Reid Wiseman line up after Gerst shaved both NASA astronauts' heads to even a bet the NASA astronauts lost after the United States lost to Germany in a World Cup match on June 26, 2014.

World Cup Head Shave

German astronaut Alexander Gerst shaves NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman's head on the International Space Station after the United States lost to Germany in the World Cup on June 26, 2014.

World Cup Head Shave, Swanson

German astronaut Alexander Gerst shaves NASA astronaut Steve Swanson's head after the United States fell to Germany in a World Cup game on June 26, 2014.

Expedition 40 Launch

NASA/Joel Kowsky

The Soyuz TMA-13M rocket is launched with Expedition 40 Soyuz Commander Maxim Suraev, of the Russian Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, Flight Engineer Alexander Gerst, of the European Space Agency, ESA, and Flight Engineer Reid Wiseman of NASA, Thursday, May 29, 2014 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Suraev, Gerst, and Wiseman will spend the next five and a half months aboard the International Space Station.

Expedition 40 Launch #2

NASA/Joel Kowsky

Expedition 40 Launch #3

NASA/Joel Kowsky

Expedition 40 Preflight Suit Check

NASA/GCTC/Irina Peshkova

Expedition 40 Flight Engineer Reid Wiseman of NASA has his Russian Sokol suit pressure checked in preparation for his launch onboard the Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft on Wednesday, May 28, 2014 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The Soyuz spacecraft with Wiseman, Expedition 40 Soyuz Commander Maxim Suraev of the Russian Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, and Flight Engineer Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency, ESA, is scheduled to launch at 1:57 a.m. Kazakhstan time on Thursday, May 29.