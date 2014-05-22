Trending

US Navy Missile Launch Photos: Aegis SM-3 Test Flight from Land (May 20, 2014)

By Spaceflight 

Aegis Ashore Launch #1

U.S. Missile Defense Agency (via Flickr)

The Aegis Ashore Weapon System launched an SM-3 Block IB guided missile from the land-based Vertical Launch System during a Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Navy test from Kauai, Hawaii, on May 20, 2014.

Aegis Ashore Launch #2

U.S. Missile Defense Agency

The Aegis Ashore Weapon System launched an SM-3 Block IB guided missile from the land-based Vertical Launch System during a Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Navy test from Kauai, Hawaii, on May 20, 2014.

Aegis Ashore CTV-01 Controlled Test Vehicle Video #2

U.S. Missile Defense Agency (via YouTube as MDAbmds)

A still from a video shows the 3M-3 Block IB launch from the Aegis Ashore site at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii, on May 20, 2014.

Aegis Ashore CTV-01 Controlled Test Vehicle Video #1

U.S. Missile Defense Agency (via YouTube as MDAbmds)

A still from a video shows the 3M-3 Block IB launch from the Aegis Ashore site at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii, on May 20, 2014.

Aegis Ashore CTV-01 Controlled Test Vehicle Video #4

U.S. Missile Defense Agency (via YouTube as MDAbmds)

A still from a video shows the 3M-3 Block IB launch from the Aegis Ashore site at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii, on May 20, 2014.

Aegis Ashore Launch #3

U.S. Missile Defense Agency (via Flickr)

The Aegis Ashore Weapon System launched an SM-3 Block IB guided missile from the land-based Vertical Launch System during a Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Navy test from Kauai, Hawaii, on May 20, 2014.

Aegis Ashore CTV-01 Controlled Test Vehicle Video #3

U.S. Missile Defense Agency (via YouTube as MDAbmds)

A still from a video shows the 3M-3 Block IB launch from the Aegis Ashore site at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii, on May 20, 2014.

Aegis Ashore Launch #4

U.S. Missile Defense Agency (via Flickr)

The Aegis Ashore Weapon System launched an SM-3 Block IB guided missile from the land-based Vertical Launch System during a Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Navy test from Kauai, Hawaii, on May 20, 2014.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.