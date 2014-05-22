US Navy Missile Launch Photos: Aegis SM-3 Test Flight from Land (May 20, 2014)

Aegis Ashore Launch #1
The Aegis Ashore Weapon System launched an SM-3 Block IB guided missile from the land-based Vertical Launch System during a Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Navy test from Kauai, Hawaii, on May 20, 2014.
Aegis Ashore CTV-01 Controlled Test Vehicle Video #2
A still from a video shows the 3M-3 Block IB launch from the Aegis Ashore site at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii, on May 20, 2014.
