Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – May 18, 2014

Astronomers now can snap photos of distant alien planets with an order of magnitude greater contrast than before, suggest the first pictures from the Gemini Planet Imager, researchers say.
A stunning new NASA video shows a spiral galaxy like our own Milky Way form and take shape, compressing more than 13 billion years of cosmic evolution into about 45 seconds.
Scientists have discovered what appears to be the first partner star of a super-magnetic star, called a magnetar, ever seen. See what it means here.
In a move with wide-ranging implications for NASA's human spaceflight program and U.S. national security, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin yesterday (May 13) announced that his nation would ban the export of RD-180 rocket engines to the United States and pull out of the International Space Station project in 2020.
A Russian Soyuz space capsule returned to Earth Tuesday, May 13, returning home U.S. astronaut Rick Mastracchio, Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin.
The U.S. space program faces many challenges today, but promise as well with new discoveries and commercial partnerships.
Astronomers for the first time may have identified a sibling of the sun, a star born from the same cloud of gas and dust as the sun.
Jupiter's Great Red Spot — the most powerful storm in the solar system — is at its smallest observed size yet, and scientists aren't sure why.
The comet target of the Rosetta mission has sprouted a dusty veil. See it here.
NASA's Exoplanet-Hunting Kepler Space Telescope Gets New Mission
NASA's prolific Kepler space telescope is back in action, a year after being sidelined by an equipment failure.
[Full Story]
