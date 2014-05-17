Launch Photos: Air Force GPS Satellite Soars into Orbit

GPS Satellite Launch

United Launch Alliance

The $245 million Global Positioning System 2F-6 will be used to upgrade the navigation system. Image uploaded May 17, 2014.

Atlas 5 Launches GPS Satellite

United Launch Alliance

This ULA Atlas 5 rocket launched a new GPS satellite to space on May 16, 2014.

GPS Satellite Launches Atop Atlas 5

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket launched a new GPS satellite for the U.S. Air Force Friday, May 16, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

GPS 2F-6 Satellite Illustration

United Launch Alliance

The GPS 2F-6 satellite will upgrade the GPS satellite system. The satellite launched to orbit on May 16, 2014.

GPS 2F-6 Spacecraft Mission Overview

A new GPS satellite launched to space atop a Delta 4 rocket from Florida on May 16, 2014.

GPS IIF Satellite

U.S. Air Force Space Command

An artist’s illustration of the U.S. Air Force’s GPS 2F-6 global positioning system satellite.