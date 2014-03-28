Trending

Rare Double Star | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Yellow Field Around Hypergiant Star HR 5171 1920
(Image: © ESO/Digitized Sky Survey 2)

HR 5171, the brightest star just below the center of this stunning space wallpaper, is a yellow hypergiant, a very rare type of stars with only a dozen known in our galaxy. Its size is more than 1300 times that of the Sun — one of the ten largest stars found so far. Observations with ESO’s Very Large Telescope Interferometer have shown that it is actually a double star, with the companion in contact with the main star. This image was released March 12, 2014.

