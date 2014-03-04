Europe's Suborbital Space Plane by EADS/Airbus in Pictures (Gallery)

EADS' ‘Space Jet’ Artist's Concept

The European company EADS/Airbus is developing a commercial space plane for passenger flights. See images of the EADS space plane concept here. In this image, an artist envisions EADS' "space jet" rocketing into suborbital space.

Passengers Riding on EADS' Space Jet Artist's Concept

Artist's concept of passengers riding EADS' space jet to suborbital space.

Passengers Aboard EADS' Space Jet Artist's Concept

Artist's concept of passengers floating through the cabin of EADS' space jet.

EADS' Space Jet Takes Off Artist's Concept

Artist's concept of EADS' space jet taking off.

Airbus' Spaceplane Scale-Model Prototype

A scale-model prototype of Airbus' Spaceplane on display at the Singapore Airshow in February 2014.

Airbus' Spaceplane Prototype on Display

Another look at a scale-model prototype of Airbus' Spaceplane on display at the Singapore Airshow in February 2014.