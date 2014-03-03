'Gravity' at the Oscars: Complete Coverage

Editor's Note: "Gravity" won Oscar gold in seven of those categories, missing only Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Production Design. See Space.com's full "Gravity" Oscars coverage here.

FINAL UPDATE (12:40 am ET): "Gravity" at the Oscars - See our full wrap on "Gravity" at the 86th Academy Awards tonight by Robert Pearlman, editor of collectSPACE.com. From back-to-back wins to three swings and misses, it was a definitely thrilling and surprising night. Thanks to all you Space.com and collectSPACE.com readers for sticking with us tonight. Read our full wrap story here: 'Gravity' Pulls in 7 Oscars, Including Best Director, at Academy Awards - Tariq Malik

"Gravity's" Oscar nominations included Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress in a leading role (Bullock), Best Original Score (Stephen Price), Best Cinematography (Emmanuel Lubezki), Best Film Editing (Cuarón and Mark Sanger), Best Visual Effects (Tim Webber, Chris Lawrence, Dave Shirk and Neil Corbould), Best Sound Editing (Glenn Freemantle), Best Sound Mixing (Skip Lievsay, Niv Adiri, Christopher Benstead and Chris Munro) and Best Production Design. [8 Sci-Fi Movies to Watch in 2014]

Update for 12 a.m. ET (March 3) - NO BEST PICTURE FOR "GRAVITY" - "Gravity" did not become the first science fiction movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars. "12 Years a Slave" is going home with the top honor instead. In total, tonight, "Gravity" pulled in seven of its 10 possible Oscars. It won for Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects. This will end our live updates for tonight's Oscars and "Gravity." We will post a wrap story shortly. –Miriam Kramer

Update for 11:48 p.m. ET: SECOND OSCAR MISS! Sandra Bullock did not win the Oscar for Best Actress for her role of astronaut Ryan Stone in "Gravity." Cate Blanchett won for her turn in "Blue Jasmine." Bullock still got a shout-out during the acceptance speech, however. "I could watch that performance until the end of time, and I feel like I have," Blanchett said to Bullock. "Gravity" still has one more award to go and it's the big one: Best Picture. So far, the space science fiction adventure has won seven of its 10 possible awards with two losses. – Miriam Kramer

Update for 11:40 p.m. ET: BEST DIRECTOR! It's a big one! Alfonso Cuarón just won "Gravity's" seventh Oscar of the night for Best Director. "For many of us involved in this film it was definitely a transformative experience," Cuarón said durin his speech. The "Gravity" director has been thanked numerous times throughout the night for his vision, and now he got the chance to thank his collaborators in a bilingual speech. "Sandy, you're 'Gravity," Cuarón said to Sandra Bullock looking on in the audience. -Miriam Kramer

Update for 11:31 p.m. ET: "Her" wins an Oscar - "Gravity's" fellow science fiction movie "Her" just took home an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. ("Gravity" was not nominated in this category.) Spike Jonze, who wrote and directed the film, accepted the award. "Her" is also nominated in the Best Picture category. Like "Gravity," if "Her" wins, it will be the first science fiction film to win top honors at the Academy Awards in history. –Miriam Kramer

Update for 11:25 p.m. ET: NASA Astronauts Cheer On "Gravity" - Earlier we posted NASA astronaut Cady Coleman's big congrats to the "Gravity" team and now NASA's most-followed astronaut on Twitter - Mike Massimino - has his own congrats for the film's creators and stars. Massimino was one of the real-life astronaut consultants on the film and says he loved the sheer beauty of Earth from space in "Gravity." Scroll down to see Massimino's message:

Update for 11:20 p.m. ET: BEST ORIGINAL SCORE! "Gravity" has done it yet again. Stephen Price just won the Oscar for Best Original Score. "We ultimately got to bring her [astronaut Ryan Stone, Sandra Bullock's character] home and celebrate life," Price said during his speech. "Gravity" has now won six of its possible 10 Oscars, with one miss for Production Design. Best Actress, Best Director and Best Picture are still yet to come. - Miriam Kramer

Update for 11 p.m. EST:"Gravity" Cast Photo in Space: NASA astronaut Cady Coleman posted this photo of the "Gravity" cast as it was seen in space during her time on the International Space Station last year. As a reminder, Coleman spoke to "Gravity" star Sandra Bullock to talk about life in space as part of Bullock's preparation for the role of astronaut Ryan Stone in the film. Scroll down to see Coleman's congratulations to the "Gravity team.

Update for 10:48 p.m. ET: FIRST OSCAR MISS! Well, we didn't get much of a break. "Gravity" isn't going to make a clean sweep at this year's Oscars. The film just lost in the Production Design category to "The Great Gatsby." This puts "Gravity's" Oscar count at five wins and one loss with four more awards to go tonight. –Miriam Kramer

Update for 10:41 p.m. ET:Whew! Some time to breathe between "Gravity" wins at the Oscars. Thank you commericials. With 5 wins under its belt, "Gravity" is really pulling its weight (get it?). From astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson: "I'm beginning to feel the gravity of the situation." - Tariq Malik

Updated for 10:33 p.m. ET: FILM EDITING WIN! Cuarón and Mark Sanger are taking home Oscar gold for film editing in "Gravity." Cuarón was cut off before he could speak by the infamous Oscar music playing Sanger and him offstage. Cuarón is also up for Best Director, which will be awarded later in the night. This puts "Gravity's" Oscar count at five out of their 10 nominations for now. – Miriam Kramer

Updated for 10:20 p.m. ET: BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY! "Gravity" has won yet another Oscar, this time for cinematography. The movie's cinematographer, Emmanuel Lubezki, has been nominated before, but this is his first win. He also thanked his teachers, "some of them but not all of them," which got a laugh from the crowd. He thanked Cuarón, who he has worked with previously. –Miriam Kramer

Updated for 10:11 p.m. ET: TWO MORE OSCAR WINS! "Gravity" has won two more Oscars in quick succession. "Gravity's" sound mixing and sound editing teams are taking home Oscar gold. One sound mixing team member thanked Cuarón. "We want to thank you for your amazing, incredible vision and also for your incredible patience," he said. Another team member added that they're "over the moon" with the win. Glenn Freemantle won for sound editing and Skip Lievsay, Niv Adiri, Christopher Benstead and Chris Munro won for sound mixing. -Miriam Kramer

Update for 9:55 p.m. ET: Tyler Perry just announced "Gravity" with "Her" and "Nebraska" as Best Picture nominees. Before the big award is presented at the end of the night, a few speakers are chosen to tease the nine nominees. Perry said that "Gravity" leaves viewers "breathless" and "inspired" throughout the space thriller. -Miriam Kramer

Update for 9:38 p.m. ET: Just after "Gravity" won Best Visual Effects ... not even Oscar night can escape the gaze of watchful scientists. During "The Moon Song" from "Her," astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson noticed something odd in the lunar background: " The Moon Song just performed during the Oscars was either sung in the Southern Hemisphere, or the rising Moon was upside down," he wrote on Twitter @NeilTyson. - Tariq Malik

Update for 9:25 p.m. ET: BEST VISUAL EFFECTS! "Gravity" takes home its first award of the night! "Gravity" won its first Oscar in the visual effects category. "It seemed like a crazy project," said one of the team members accepting the award. He went on to thank Bullock, Clooney and Cuarón. "Gravity" was up against "Star Trek Into Darkness" for this award. Read more about the making of "Gravity": Making 'Gravity': How Filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón Created 'Weightlessness' Without Spaceflight -Miriam Kramer

Update for 9:20 p.m. ET: A clip from "Apollo 13" was just used in an Oscar montage honoring movies that use historical events to tell important, true stories. The actor Ed Harris, who appeared in the clip as NASA flight director Gene Kranz, played the voice of Mission Control in "Gravity." More secrets from "Gravity" here: 'Gravity' Hidden History: Five Space 'Easter Eggs' in Astronaut Movie Out Now -Miriam Kramer

Update for 9:05 p.m. ET: While we're waiting for the next Oscar category for "Gravity", NASA's Rebecca Roth at the Goddard Space Flight Center has put together an amazing gallery of real-life space photos that could be mistaken for scenes from the film. You can see NASA's #RealGravity gallery here, as well as scroll down for the Flickr gallery on this page. - Tariq Malik

Update for 8:43 p.m. EST: Jared Leto wins the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club." Leto is also the lead singer of 30 Seconds to Mars, a band he called out during his speech. Members of the band sent one of their songs up to the International Space Station aboard a private cargo spaceship. -Miriam Kramer

Update for 8:24 p.m. ET: Bullock just had a brief chat with an ABC host about "Gravity" on the red carpet. Filming "Gravity" with Cuarón helped her work out a lot of things in her personal life, Bullock said. Her dress was designed by Alexander McQueen. Scroll down to see a photo of Bullock on the red carpet. -Miriam Kramer

"Gravity's" Sandra Bullock is nominated for Best Actress at the 2014 Academy Awards. (Image credit: Oscars/ABC)

Update for 7:55 p.m. ET: Sandra Bullock sighting! It looks like Bullock didn't dress in astronaut garb for tonight's Oscars, after all. The "Gravity" actress opted instead for a classic looking dark blue gown as she made her way down the red carpet. Check out a picture of Bullock posted on Twitter by Good Morning America: https://twitter.com/GMA/status/440291883248410625/photo/1 –Miriam Kramer

Update for 7:31 p.m. ET: The men carrying the envelopes holding the names of the winners just walked in. How many of those envelopes are hiding Oscar wins for "Gravity"? The movie is up for 10 awards tonight, tied for the most nominations of the evening with "American Hustle." -Miriam Kramer

Update for 7:05 p.m. ET: It's your last chance to place bets on whether Sandra Bullock and George Clooney will show up on the red carpet in their astronaut garb. Clooney, Bullock and "Gravity" director Alfonso Cuarón haven't made an appearance during the ABC coverage quite yet, but it's still an hour before the Oscar show begins at 8:30 p.m. ET. What do you think? Will "Gravity" become the first science fiction movie to bring home an Oscar for Best Picture? -Miriam Kramer

Update for 6 p.m. ET: It's about one hour until the Oscar pre-show starts in earnest. So, to prepare yourselves for the impending festivities, check out this hilarious clip from Saturday Night Live featuring (some slightly off-color) jokes about the prospective Oscar winners tonight. -Miriam Kramer

Update for 8 a.m. ET: Oscar Night is nearly upon us and it's time to see if "Gravity" has the "Right Stuff" to take home 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The space thriller is also going head to head with "Star Trek Into Darkness" in the Best Visual Effects Category. Who will win? Of course, first Alfonso Cuarón, George Clooney and Sandra Bullock have to arrive for the awards, so be sure to tune in at 7 p.m. EST to track their arrival. Will Bullock and Glooney arrive in full spacesuit garb? We can only hope! See you tonight.

