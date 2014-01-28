Trending

Cosmic Doppelgangers | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Twin Quasar
The cosmic doppelgangers seen in the fascinating space wallpaper make up a double quasar known as QSO 0957+561, also known as the "Twin Quasar", which lies just under 14 billion light-years from Earth.
(Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA)

In this fascinating space wallpaper two objects are clearly visible, shining brightly. When they were first discovered in 1979, they were thought to be separate objects — however, astronomers soon realized that these twins are a little too identical. They are close together, lie at the same distance from us, and have surprisingly similar properties. The reason they are so similar is not some bizarre coincidence; they are in fact the same object. These cosmic doppelgangers make up a double quasar known as QSO 0957+561, also known as the "Twin Quasar", which lies just under 14 billion light-years from Earth. Quasars are the intensely powerful centers of distant galaxies. This image was released Jan. 20, 2014.

