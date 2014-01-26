Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – Jan. 26, 2014

Illustration of a young black hole, such as the two distant dust-free quasars spotted recently by the Spitzer Space Telescope. More photos of black holes of the universe

New Supernova, ‘There Are No Black Holes’ and More

Gianluca Masi – The Virtual Telescope Project

Last week Stephen Hawking declared "there are no black holes" in a new paper, trailblazing rover Opportunity celebrated 10 years on Mars, and astronomers were dazzled with the discovery of a new supernova. See the best stories from last week here.



Stephen Hawking: There Are No Black Holes

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/J. Schnittman, J. Krolik (JHU) and S. Noble (RIT)

On reading a new paper by Stephen Hawking that appeared online this week, you would have been forgiven in thinking the world-renowned British physicist was spoofing us. Hawking's unpublished work — titled "Information Preservation and Weather Forecasting for Black Holes" and uploaded to the arXiv preprint service — declares that "there are no black holes."



Ancient Mars May Have Been Habitable for Hundreds of Millions of Years

Science/AAAS

NASA’s Opportunity rover has found evidence that Mars could have supported microbial life billions of years ago.



Mysterious Mars Rock Looks Like 'Jelly Donut,' Defies Explanation (Photos)

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell Univ./Arizona State Univ.

A mystery rock on Mars that suddenly appeared in front of NASA's Opportunity rover may look like a tasty donut, but it is like nothing ever seen on the Martian surface before, scientists say.



Private Dream Chaser Space Plane to Launch 1st Orbital Flight in 2016

Sierra Nevada Corporation

A new private space plane expected to eventually deliver astronauts into orbit has a launch date and a rocket to launch it into space.



Water Found on Dwarf Planet Ceres, May Erupt from Ice Volcanoes

IMCCE-Observatoire de Paris/CNRS/Y.Gominet, B. Carry

The giant asteroid Ceres may spout water vapor from ice volcanoes or sublimation, measurements of H2O suggest.



Trailblazing Mars Rover Celebrates 10 Years on Red Planet

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell Univ./Arizona State Univ.

NASA’s Opportunity Mars rover celebrates 10 years of Red Planet exploration today.



Exploding Star: New Supernova Discovery Is Closest in Years

Gianluca Masi – The Virtual Telescope Project

An exploding star has suddenly appeared in the night sky, dazzling astronomers who haven't seen a supernova this close to our solar system in years.



Evidence for Universe Inflation Theory May Lurk in New Data

NASA

Scientists hope to soon get confirmation of whether accelerated expansion of the universe did indeed take place in the first fleeting moments after the Big Bang.



Dark Matter Mystery Could Be Solved in Next 10 Years

NASA, ESA, M.J. Jee and H. Ford (Johns Hopkins University)

Scientists have been hunting for dark matter for quite some time, with detectors on Earth and in space, and researchers are confident that the elusive stuff that makes up most matter in the universe will show its face in the coming decade.



NASA Launches Next-Generation Relay Satellite Into Orbit

NASA TV

NASA launched another tracking and data-relay satellite tonight, a next-generation spacecraft that will help agency researchers stay connected with their science and exploration missions around the solar system.



