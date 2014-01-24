Launch Photos: NASA's TDRS-L Satellite Streaks Into Space

Atlas 5 Rocket Lifts Off with TDRS-L Satellite

NASA TV

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket lifts off carrying NASA's next-generation TDRS-L data relay satellite into orbit from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Jan. 23, 2014.

Atlas V Rocket Lifts Off with TDRS-L

NASA/Tony Gray

In this long-exposure photograph, a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Jan. 23, 2014, illuminating a beach restoration site at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Liftoff was at 9:33 p.m. EST boosting the agency's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, or TDRS-L, spacecraft to Earth orbit.

Atlas V Rocket Blasts Off with TDRS-L Spacecraft

NASA/Tony Gray and Sandy Joseph

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station carrying NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, or TDRS-L, spacecraft to Earth orbit. Liftoff was at 9:33 p.m. EST.

Atlas 5 Rocket Launches TDRS-L Satellite

NASA TV

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket launches into space carrying NASA's TDRS-L next-generation data relay satellite in a Jan. 23, 2014 liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Atlas V Rocket Lifts Off with NASA Satellite

NASA/George Roberts

The dual rocket engines beneath the United Launch Alliance Atlas V are ablaze as the rocket lifts off Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, carrying NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, or TDRS-L, to Earth orbit. Liftoff was at 9:33 p.m. EST Jan. 23 during a 40-minute launch window.

Atlas V Rocket Soars into the Night

NASA/Dan Casper

Only the exhaust plume remains at Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida as the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, or TDRS-L, to Earth orbit soars into the night. Launch was at 9:33 p.m. EST Jan. 23 during a 40-minute launch window.

Atlas V Rocket Streaks Through Night Sky

NASA/Kim Shiflett

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket streaks through the night sky over Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, carrying NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, or TDRS-L, to Earth orbit. Launch was at 9:33 p.m. EST Jan. 23 during a 40-minute launch window.

Blast Off! Atlas V Rocket Soars with TDRS-L Spacecraft

NASA/Kim Shiflett

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket streaks into the night from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, carrying NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, or TDRS-L, to Earth orbit. Launch was at 9:33 p.m. EST Jan. 23 during a 40-minute launch window.

NASA's TDRS-L Satellite Launches on Atlas 5 Rocket

NASA/Frankie Martin

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida carrying NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, or TDRS-L, to Earth orbit. Liftoff was at 9:33 p.m. EST on Jan. 23, 2014.

Atlas V Takes Off with TDRS-L

NASA/Tony Gray and Sandy Joseph

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station carrying NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, or TDRS-L, spacecraft to Earth orbit. Liftoff was at 9:33 p.m. EST.

Atlas V Launches with TDRS-L

NASA/Tony Gray and Sandy Joseph

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station carrying NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, or TDRS-L, spacecraft to Earth orbit. Liftoff was at 9:33 p.m. EST.