The stunning space wallpaper depicts a pulsar wind nebula, produced by the dense remnant of a star that exploded in a supernova. What's left behind is a pulsar, called PSR B1509-58 (B1509 for short), which spins around 7 times per second blowing a wind of particles into material ejected during the star's death throes.
Hand of God | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/McGill)
