Biggest Solar Flares of 2014: Sun Storm Photos

X1.8 Solar Flare of Dec. 19, 2014

NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory

Our sun is an active star and follows an 11-year space weather cycle. See photos of the sun's activity in 2014 in this Space.com gallery. HERE: A powerful X1.8-class solar flare erupts from the sun on Dec. 19, 2014 in this view from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. Read the Full Story.

Sunspots on the Sun as of Dec. 18, 2014

NASA/SDO/HMI/TheSunToday

This Dec. 18, 2014 view from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory spacecraft shows the active sunspot regions currently visible on the surface of the sun. Active Region 2242 unleashed a huge X1.8-class solar flare on Dec. 19, 2014 Read the Full Story.

X3.1 Solar Flare of Oct. 24, 2014

NASA/SDO

A massive X3.1 solar flare erupts from the giant sunspot AR 12192 on Oct. 24, 2014. It erupted from the largest sunspot in 24 years. Read the Full Story.

X3.1 Solar Flare of Oct. 24, 2014: Full Disk

NASA/SDO

This full-disk image of the sun shows the location of the major X3.1 solar flare (lower right) on Oct. 24, 2014. The solar flare erupted from the largest sunspot on the sun in 24 years. Read the Full Story.

M8.7 Class Solar Flare on Oct. 21, 2014

NASA/SDO

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory caught an active region on the sun erupting with a mid-level flare, M8.7 class, on Oct. 21, 2014. Watch the Video.

X1.6 Class Flare on Oct. 22, 2014

NASA/SDO

An X1.6 class flare erupted from the lower half of the sun on Oct. 22, 2014, as seen by NASA's SDO spacecraft. Watch the Video.

X-Class Solar Flare of Oct. 19, 2014

NASA/SDO/LMSAL

On Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014, the sun unleashed a powerful X1.1 solar flare from the sunspot AR 12192. Read the Full Story and See Video.

Solar Flare on Oct. 2, 2014

NASA/SDO

On Oct. 2, the sun fired off an impressive M7.3-class solar flare that NASA captured in dazzling detail. Watch video of the amazing solar flare here.

X-Flare of Sept. 10, 2014

NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of the sun's major X1.6-class solar flare on Sept. 10, 2014. The solar flare originated near the center of the sun, as seen from Earth, and released the flare in Earth's direction.

X1.6 Solar Flare Yellow-Green: Sept. 10, 2014

NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory

The active sunspot AR2158 is seen firing off a massive X1.6-class solar flare (top left) in this image captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory on Sept. 10, 2014. The spacecraft monitors the sun in many different wavelengths.

X-Class Flare of Sept. 10, 2014

NASA/SDO

An X1.6 solar flare flashes in the middle of the sun on Sept. 10, 2014, in this full-disk view captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory.