Photos: NASA Astronauts Perform Christmas Eve Spacewalk Outside Space Station

Astronaut Mike Hopkins Outside International Space Station

NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins floats outside the International Space Station on Dec. 24, 2013. Hopkins and crewmate Rick Mastracchio replaced an ammonia coolant pump on the space station to repair an ailing cooling pump after a Dec. 11 malfunction. The Dec. 24 spacewalk was the second dedicated to the repair.

Rick Mastracchio Moves at Sunrise

NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio moves toward the International Space Station's robotic arm as the station moves into daylight on Dec. 24, 2013.

NASA's Mike Hopkins Over Peru

NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins flies above Peru while attached to the station's robotic arm. He's carrying a new pump module for the outpost's vital cooling system on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24, 2013).

Mike Hopkins on Space Station's Robotic Arm

NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins prepares to attach himself to the International Space Station's robotic arm during a Christmas Eve spacewalk on Dec. 24, 2013.

Hopkins and Soyuz

NASA's Mike Hopkins holds the space station's new pump module while floating past a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. Hopkins is riding the orbiting outpost's robotic arm to install the new pump module and fix the laboratory's vital cooling system.

Hopkins and Mastracchio Install Pump Module

NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins and Rick Mastracchio work to install a new pump module during a Christmas Eve spacewalk to fix the space station's cooling system.