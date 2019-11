In this 1963 photo an energy flash, the product of a projectile hitting a solid surface at up to 17,000 mph, is shown.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the "energy flash" produced when a projectile launched at speeds up to 17,000 mph impacts a solid surface is shown. The test was performed at the Hypervelocity Ballistic Range at NASA's Ames Research Center, Mountain View, California.

This test is used to simulate what happens when a piece of orbital debris hits a spacecraft in orbit.

