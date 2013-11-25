Launch Photos: Russia's Progress 53 Cargo Ship Headed for Space Station

Progress 53 Launch Seen from the Ground

Roscosmos (via NASA TV)

A Russian Progress resupply spacecraft launched Nov. 25, 2013, from Kazakhstan to service the International Space Station. This view shows the rocket ascending high into the atmosphere at night.

Russian Progress 53 Cargo Ship Launch

Roscosmos (via NASA TV)

A Russian Progress resupply spacecraft launched Nov. 25, 2013, from Kazakhstan to service the International Space Station. The launch appears on the screen at upper right in the control room.

Soyuz Launch Vehicle Rollout to the Launch Pad, Nov. 23, 2013

S.P. Korolev RSC "Energia"

The Soyuz launch vehicle with Progress M-21M cargo vehicle rolled out and was installed on the launch pad at the Baikonur launch site, Kazakhstan, on Nov. 23, 2013. Launch is scheduled for Nov. 25.

