Space History Photo: Mitsubishi A6M2

This is the first "Zero" that came into Allied hands in 1942 during World War II.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, a Mitsubishi A6M2 that was captured at Akutan Island, Alaska, in August 1942. This Mitsubishi A6M2 fighter was the first "Zero" to fall intact into Allied hands during WW II. After limited flying on the West Coast, the "Zero" arrived at Langley for installation of test equipment prior to in-depth flight testing by the Navy at Patuxent River, Maryland.

The National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics (NACA) was a precursor to NASA. NACA was created by Congress in 1915.

