Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – Nov. 10, 2013

Asteroid with Six Tails, Olympic Torch Launched Into Orbit and More

NASA, ESA, and A. Feild (STScI)

Last week astronomers spotted a never-before-seen asteroid with six tails, a Russian spacecraft carrying new ISS crewmembers and the Olympic torch launched into space and scientists found that basins on the near side of the moon are bigger than those on the colder far side.





European Satellite Is Falling from Space, But Where Will It Hit?

ESA /AOES Medialab

A European gravity-mapping satellite is expected to fall out of space in a few days, though no one knows exactly where its surviving fragments will land. Called GOCE, the spacecraft ran out of fuel last month after a successful mission. [Full Story]





Olympic Torch Launches Into Orbit with New Space Station Crew

NASA TV

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying three new space station crewmembers and the Olympic torch for the Winter Olympics launched into space. [Full Story]





NBC to Broadcast Virgin Galactic's First Commercial Space Launch Live

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic's historic first flight into space will be televised. Richard Branson, the owner of the commercial spaceflight company, has penned a deal with NBC ensuring that the network will air the inaugural flight of SpaceShipTwo along with numerous other special programs in the run up to the flight. [Full Story]





From Space Cooking to Disaster Plans: Astronaut Chris Hadfield Reveals Cosmic Life Lessons (Video)

SPACE.com

In his new book, "An Astronaut's Guide to Life on Earth" (Little, Brown and Co., 2013), Hadfield reflects on his 166 days in orbit — and his much longer time spent training on our planet — to impart some of the broader wisdom learned through preparing to do inherently terrifying things like riding a rocket into space, where a lack of preparation could have grave consequences. [Full Story]





Incredible Technology: How to Launch Superfast Trips to Mars

University of Washington, MSNW

New propulsion technologies in development today could help astronauts get to Mars more quickly and safely. [Full Story]





Bizarre Asteroid with Six Tails Spotted by Hubble Telescope (Photos)

NASA, ESA, and A. Feild (STScI)

Astronomers have spotted a never-before-seen phenomenon in our solar system's asteroid belt: a space rock with six tails, spewing dust from its nucleus like spouts of water radiating from a lawn sprinkler. [Full Story]





Promising Comet ISON Now Brightening for Stargazers on Earth

Bruce Gary

Observers around the world think that Comet ISON — a potentially dazzling comet — might be showing signs of brightening. [Full Story]





Lady Gaga in Space: Pop Star to Sing on Virgin Galactic Rocket Ride

Copyright (c) 2013 MARS Scientific | Guinness World Records

Lady Gaga is planning to fly to space. The famed 27-year-old pop singer is scheduled to blast off on Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo in early 2015, according to press reports. Gaga will reportedly sing one song during her trip into suborbital space. [Full Story]





Moon Surprise: Lunar Craters Are Bigger on Near Side

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Scientists have found that basins on the near side of the moon are bigger than those on the colder far side. [Full Story]





Earth at Higher Risk of Asteroid Impact, Russian Meteor Explosion Reveals

Andrea Carvey, Mark Boslough & Brad Carvey

New details about the origin, power and destruction of the meteor that exploded over Chelyabinsk, Russia in February have been uncovered through a detailed analysis by scientists. Here’s what they found. [Full Story]





