Bill Nye the Science Guy Booted Off 'Dancing With the Stars' (Video)

Bill Nye the Science Guy is hanging up his dancing shoes. The television educator was kicked off ABC's popular competitive dance show "Dancing With the Stars" last night (Sept. 30) after receiving the lowest combined scores from the judges and audience.

Nye's popularity with fans helped propel him safely through the first round of elimination, but an injury Nye sustained last week and his somewhat dismal judges scores couldn't save him. Nye's final dance with his partner Tyne Stecklein was a robot-themed jazz number to Daft Punk's "Get Lucky." Although it couldn't save him in the competition, Nye's dance still earned him a standing ovation and chants of "Bill! Bill! Bill!" from the studio audience.

