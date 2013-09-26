Bill Nye the Science Guy Injured During 'Dancing With the Stars' (Video)

Bill Nye the Science Guy's stint cutting the rug on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" might be cut short due to injury. The television personality and CEO of the Planetary Society partially tore ligaments in his left leg while dancing the paso doble during his Beethoven-themed "Dancing With the Stars" routine on Sept. 23, according to press reports.

"I stepped on the pant leg of my fancy slacks," Nye told Good Morning America today. That misstep made Nye trip at the end of his dance. Nye — who starred in an educational TV show from 1993 to 1998 — is unsure whether he will perform during week three of the popular show due to his injury. Tyne Stecklein, Nye's dance partner, said the doctor told Nye that he would not be dancing, although Nye is hopeful.

"Plan to be dancin' next week," Nye (@TheScienceGuy) wrote in a Twitter post on Sept. 24. Nye and Stecklein have consistently had the lowest scores of any team since "Dancing With the Stars" began, but their popularity with fans pulled them safely through the first week of elimination. Watch the Good Morning America video below:

